Victory Day celebrations: Bangladeshi delegation of freedom fighters, army officers to go to India
Two senior officers of the Bangladesh Army, along with eight freedom fighters and members of their families, are travelling to India to attend Victory Day celebrations.
They will participate in a commemorative event organised at Fort William in Kolkata (renamed Vijay Durg), the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.
A 20-member Bangladeshi delegation comprising freedom fighters and their relatives is taking part in the programme.
Each year, on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Victory Day on 16 December, the Indian Army extends this invitation. The Eastern Command hosts a series of events at Vijay Durg to mark the day.
Formal celebrations for Victory Day began in Kolkata on Sunday. One of the main attractions of this year’s programme was the Victory Bike Rally, which travelled from Guwahati through Tezpur, Shillong, Siliguri, Malda and Nabagram before reaching Vijay Durg in Kolkata.
Along the extensive route, participants in the rally paid homage at several war memorials, including Agartala’s Albert Ekka War Memorial, the Karimganj Monoliths, the Killapara War Memorial, the Bogra War Memorial and the Hili War Memorial.