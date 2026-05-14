Skills development for govt officials: Pakistan now the training destination

For many years, India was the primary destination for training programmes aimed at improving the skills of Bangladeshi government officials. However, following the political transition, that arrangement has come to a halt. As a result, officials have now travelled to Pakistan for training for the first time.

Under a leadership and capacity development programme, 12 senior government officials from Bangladesh are currently undergoing training at the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Lahore. Among them, one is an additional secretary and the remaining 11 are joint secretaries. The training programme, which began on 4 May, will continue until 21 May.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the Government of Pakistan is covering all expenses related to travel, accommodation, meals and training. The Bangladesh government has no financial involvement in the visit. Participating officials will be required to submit reports within five working days of returning home.