Bangladesh sees new land prospects as 3 islands emerge and merge

The soft afternoon sun has slightly eased the summer heat. All around is an open expanse—Sitakunda’s hills lie to the east, and the waters of the Meghna River stretch to the west. Not a sign of human habitation in sight, not even animals or birds. The silence of this wilderness is broken only by the whistling wind. Following a path through the newly emerged char (sandbank) from the Meghna River, one encounters a barren land—white salt crusts on the soil, patches of grass, and unnamed bushes. Narrow canals flow with water in some places. As one moves toward Sandwip, vegetation increases, along with herds of buffalo. In the distance, enclosures prepared for livestock farming come into view.

On this barren land, Zaher Uddin and his cousin Md Sadikul are busy building homes. About 30 years ago, their houses in this very location were washed away by Meghna’s erosion. The whole family then relocated to Lakshmir Char in Noakhali. A couple of months ago, hearing the news of a new char forming, they returned.