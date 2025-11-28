Consultation on policy advocacy for increasing revenue budget for TTCs, DEMOs

WARBE Development Foundation, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) organised a policy advocacy event focused on increasing the revenue budget for TTCs and DEMOs to enhance skill development, training quality, and employment facilitation for migrant workers across the country which has supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh.

The consultation was held at the Daily Star Centre, bringing together government officials, development partners, members of Trade Union-CSO Action Alliance (TUCSAA), migration expert, CSOs, media and migrant workers, said a press release of the WARBE Development Foundation on Wednesday.

The event began with an introduction and objective-setting speech from Jasiya Khatoon, director of WARBE Development Foundation. She underscored the importance of revenue budgets for enabling TTCs and DEMOs to work more efficiently.