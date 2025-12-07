EDOTCO Bangladesh, TSS sign MoU to boost sustainable telecom infrastructure

Chairing the ceremony, the secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, Abdun Naser Khan emphasised that the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the telecom support ecosystem. He stated that combining TSS’s industrial capacity with EDOTCO’s global expertise will create a strong, mutually beneficial collaboration that supports not only the telecom sector but also other technology-driven industries.

Sunil Issac, country managing director (CMD) of EDOTCO Bangladesh said, “As a partner in building the nation’s digital infrastructure, we believe that sustainability, innovation, and local capacity development are essential to creating a resilient telecom ecosystem. By empowering local talent and extending the lifespan of telecom assets, we are setting a new benchmark for responsible infrastructure.”

Manwar Hossein Malla, managing director of TSS added, “This MoU marks a major step toward local value creation. By integrating TSS’s manufacturing capacity with EDOTCO’s technical excellence, we aim to expand domestic production, foster technical skills, and contribute to a greener, more self-reliant telecom industry.”

Building on a successful feasibility phase, the collaboration will expand into new areas such as battery assembly, smart poles, and IoT solutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable technology and Bangladesh’s digital transformation.