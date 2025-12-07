EDOTCO Bangladesh, TSS sign MoU to boost sustainable telecom infrastructure
Collaboration aims to extend the life of telecom batteries, minimise the environmental impacts and empower local talent through technical upskilling.
EDOTCO Bangladesh, the country’s leading integrated telecommunications infrastructure services provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telephone Shilpa Sangstha Limited (TSSL), a state-owned enterprise under the Posts and Telecommunications Division, to advance local technical capability and drive sustainability in Bangladesh’s telecom sector, reports a press release.
Under this partnership, both organisations will jointly establish a Battery Repair and Refurbishment Center at TSS’s facilities to extend the life of lithium-ion batteries, reduce e-waste, and develop local expertise in power-management systems. The initiative supports Bangladesh’s ambition for technological self-reliance and greener digital infrastructure.
The MoU was signed at the Department of Posts and Telecommunications in Dhaka by Sunil Issac, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, and Manwar Hossein Malla, managing director of TSS. The signing was witnessed by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Abdun Naser Khan, secretary of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, and other senior officials.
Through this collaboration, EDOTCO Bangladesh will provide technical know-how, diagnostic frameworks, and training to enhance TSS’s capacity, while TSS will contribute facilities, utilities, and manpower to ensure smooth operations and operational excellence.
Speaking as the chief guest, the special assistant to the chief adviser, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said that the MoU marks a major step toward strengthening the country's telecom infrastructure. He also said that, the new centre will improve network reliability, reduce import dependency, and help develop skilled manpower. He added that this initiative could eventually pave the way for local battery cell manufacturing, saving foreign currency and opening new technological opportunities.
Chairing the ceremony, the secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, Abdun Naser Khan emphasised that the partnership reflects the government’s commitment to modernising the telecom support ecosystem. He stated that combining TSS’s industrial capacity with EDOTCO’s global expertise will create a strong, mutually beneficial collaboration that supports not only the telecom sector but also other technology-driven industries.
Sunil Issac, country managing director (CMD) of EDOTCO Bangladesh said, “As a partner in building the nation’s digital infrastructure, we believe that sustainability, innovation, and local capacity development are essential to creating a resilient telecom ecosystem. By empowering local talent and extending the lifespan of telecom assets, we are setting a new benchmark for responsible infrastructure.”
Manwar Hossein Malla, managing director of TSS added, “This MoU marks a major step toward local value creation. By integrating TSS’s manufacturing capacity with EDOTCO’s technical excellence, we aim to expand domestic production, foster technical skills, and contribute to a greener, more self-reliant telecom industry.”
Building on a successful feasibility phase, the collaboration will expand into new areas such as battery assembly, smart poles, and IoT solutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable technology and Bangladesh’s digital transformation.