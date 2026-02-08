UNDP, Canada partner to strengthen Bangladesh’s electoral process

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the High Commission for Canada in Bangladesh on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Bangladesh Election Commission to support free, fair and inclusive elections through the Bangladesh Advancement for Credible, Inclusive and Transparent Elections (BALLOT) project for the Electoral Cycle 2025–2027.

The agreement was signed by Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, and Ajit Singh, High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh in presence of the Chief Election Commissioner. Under the partnership, Canada has approved CAD 2 million to support the BALLOT project in assisting electoral institutions and stakeholders across the electoral cycle. This support is delivered through a multi‑donor pool fund alongside Australia, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

With national elections scheduled for 12 February 2026, the initiative comes at a pivotal moment. Bangladesh’s election administration is one of the largest in the world, spanning more than 40,000 polling centres across 495 upazilas and serving a population of roughly 168 million people. The BALLOT project is designed to help ensure that electoral processes are trusted, inclusive and operationally strong.