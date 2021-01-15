Journalist Hilali Wadud passes away

Hilali Wadud Chowdhury, senior sub-editor of the daily Bhorer Kagoj, died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning, report UNB.
According to the family sources, the 48-year-old journalist felt severe chest pain in the morning while leaving his home for the National Press Club to attend the annual general meeting of the Dhaka Sub-Editors Council (DSEC).
At that time, he was immediately taken to a city hospital where physician pronounced him dead at around 9.00am.
The veteran journalist, a presidential candidate in the upcoming DSEC election, left behind his wife, daughter, and a host of other relatives to mourn his death. Due to his death, tomorrow’s DSEC election has been postponed to 24 January.
The first namaz-e-janaza of Hilali was held at Bhorer Kagoj Bhaban and the second at the National Press Club. He will be laid to rest in Nilphamari's Domar.