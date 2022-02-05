Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

Pir Habibur Rahman tested positive for coronavirus on 22 January. Although he recovered from coronavirus, he got admitted to BSMMU for kidney ailments.

His body will be taken to his residence in Uttara today, Saturday. His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Esha prayers at Park Mosque at Uttara Sector 4.

His body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar for people from all walks of life to pay respects from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday.