Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

According to the online version of Bangladesh Protidin, Pir Habib was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lab Aid Hospital as he suffered a stroke on Friday evening while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Earlier, he recovered from cancer through bone marrow transplant in a hospital of India in October last year.
Pir Habibur Rahman tested positive for coronavirus on 22 January. Although he recovered from coronavirus, he got admitted to BSMMU for kidney ailments.
His body will be taken to his residence in Uttara today, Saturday. His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Esha prayers at Park Mosque at Uttara Sector 4.
His body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar for people from all walks of life to pay respects from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday.
Another janaza will be held after Asr prayers at the National Press Club. His body will be taken to Dhaka Reporters' Unity and afterwards to his workplace at Bangladesh Protidin at 3:00pm.
His body will then be taken to Sunamganj and kept at the Shaheed Minar there for people to pay their respects. Pir Habibur Rahman will be buried at his family graveyard after the janaza at his village Maizbari and after Zohr prayers at Sunamganj Central Mosque.