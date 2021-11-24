Journalist Shamim Mashreki dies

Advertisement
Mashreki suffered cardiac arrest on a train while returning to Dhaka from Ishwarganj in the morning.
Later, members of Government Railway Police (GRP) took him to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead, said National Press Club joint general secretary Mainul Alam.
Advertisement
Shamim Mashreki, son of renowned lyricist Abdul Hye Mashreki, was a former executive member of Dhaka Sub-Editors’ Council. He also served as advisory editor at districtnews24.
He left behind wife, one son and a large number of well-wishers to mourn his death.