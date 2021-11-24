Bangladesh

Journalist Shamim Mashreki dies

Prothom Alo English Desk
Journalist Shamim Mashreki, a permanent member of National Press Club, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, reports UNB.

He was 55.

Mashreki suffered cardiac arrest on a train while returning to Dhaka from Ishwarganj in the morning.

Later, members of Government Railway Police (GRP) took him to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared him dead, said National Press Club joint general secretary Mainul Alam.

Shamim Mashreki, son of renowned lyricist Abdul Hye Mashreki, was a former executive member of Dhaka Sub-Editors’ Council. He also served as advisory editor at districtnews24.

He left behind wife, one son and a large number of well-wishers to mourn his death.

