Journalists’ leaders to meet three ministers

Demanding the unconditional release of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam and the withdrawal of the case filed against her under Official Secrets Act, several journalists’ organisations are going to meet three ministers jointly on Sunday.
Journalists’ leaders hope that Rozina will be released on bail on tomorrow (Sunday).
Kuddus Afrad and Sajjad Alam Khan, president and general secretary of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) came up with the statement on Saturday after a meeting at the national press club in Dhaka.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former information affairs adviser of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Broadcast Journalist Center's chairman Rezwanul Haque also spoke at the event.