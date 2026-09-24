Unilateral increase in Wage Earners’ Welfare Board fee unfairly burdens prospective migrants

The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) expresses deep concern over the government’s recent decision to increase the mandatory Wage Earners’ Welfare Board membership fee from Tk 3,500 to Tk 5,500, reports a press release.

While the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment attributes this 57 per cent hike to expanding welfare services and rising operational costs, this unilateral decision directly inflates migration costs for low-income jobseekers who already face exorbitant pre-departure expenses.

Migrant workers remain the bedrock of Bangladesh’s economy, driving national development through their hard-earned foreign exchange remittances.