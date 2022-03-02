Bangladesh

‘Joy Bangla’ becomes national slogan

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has made 'Joy Bangla' the national slogan.

A gazette notification signed by cabinet division joint secretary Shafiul Azim was issued on Wednesday.

It said all constitutional post-holders, state officials and staff working home and abroad would use ‘Joy Bangla’ after their speeches on national days and other state and government programmes.

Besides, teachers and students would also use the slogan after daily assembly and their speeches at rallies and seminars, the gazette read.

On 20 February, the cabinet division decided to make ‘Joy Bangla’ the national slogan at a meeting.

Prior to the decision, the High Court on 10 March 2020 directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to make ‘Joy Bangla’ the national slogan.

