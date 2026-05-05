Lifelong learning must become a strategic policy priority: ILO

As digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), the green transition, and demographic shifts reshape labour markets worldwide, a new ILO report calls on governments to raise lifelong learning to a central pillar of economic and social policy, said a press release.

Drawing on new worker surveys, online vacancy analysis, institutional data and a review of 174 studies on what works in training, the report Lifelong learning and skills for the future warns that without stronger investment in inclusive learning systems, these transformations risk widening inequalities between and within countries.

“Lifelong learning is the bridge between today’s jobs and tomorrow’s opportunities. It is not only about employability and productivity, but also about supporting decent work, driving true innovation and building resilient societies, making it a central element of any successful strategy for sustainable growth and development,” said ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo.