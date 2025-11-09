No fear over AL’s Dhaka lockdown, army to stay deployed: Home adviser

Home adviser Lieutenant General (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said there was no apprehension over the reported 13 November “Dhaka lockdown” programme of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), whose activities are now banned.

“There is no apprehension over the Awami League programme,” he said while replying to questions from journalists following a Core Committee meeting on law and order at the home ministry in the Secretariat in Dhaka.