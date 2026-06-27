Will mobile phone prices rise again from July?

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, you may need to make your decision within the next few days. From 1 July, the same handset could cost several thousand taka more.

In January this year, the interim government granted a 15 per cent customs duty concession on imported mobile phones. That temporary benefit is set to expire on 30 June. Unless a fresh decision is taken, the tax burden will increase from 1 July, a move that could directly affect retail handset prices.

Against this backdrop, the Mobile Industry Owners' Association of Bangladesh (MIOB) wrote to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on 18 June. In its letter, the association said that if the duty concession is not extended, the total tax burden on imported mobile phones will rise to 64.25 per cent.