Labour unrest broke out in the Konabari area of Gazipur city following rumours about the death of a worker.

The rumours spread at Islam Garments in the city on Tuesday morning, prompting workers to stage protests instead of reporting for duty. The authorities subsequently declared a general holiday at the factory and several nearby factories.

Meanwhile, 23 factories in Gazipur declared holidays this morning, while 32 others announced indefinite closures.