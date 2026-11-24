Labour unrest in Gazipur, police disperse workers with tear gas and sound grenades
Labour unrest broke out in the Konabari area of Gazipur city following rumours about the death of a worker.
The rumours spread at Islam Garments in the city on Tuesday morning, prompting workers to stage protests instead of reporting for duty. The authorities subsequently declared a general holiday at the factory and several nearby factories.
Meanwhile, 23 factories in Gazipur declared holidays this morning, while 32 others announced indefinite closures.
According to police and workers, employees of Islam Garments and Ripon Garments gathered near their factories on Tuesday morning without joining work. They claimed that a worker at Islam Garments had died.
Following the spread of the rumour, the workers took to the streets carrying sticks and blocked a local road.
Police tried to persuade the workers to leave the road. However, as tensions escalated, police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades at around 9:45 am to disperse them and bring the situation under control. The area remains tense.
Iftekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Konabari police station, said, "The workers attempted to block the road. We later dispersed them."
Meanwhile, workers from several industrial establishments staged demonstrations by blocking the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway in the Bhabanipur area of Gazipur Sadar upazila, demanding an increase in the minimum wage.
According to police, workers and eyewitnesses, employees from several factories blocked the highway in the Member Bari area of Gazipur Sadar upazila at around 9:30 am today, demanding higher wages.
At the same time, workers also blocked the highway and began protesting in the Notun Bazar area of Bagher Bazar nearby.
The blockades at both locations brought traffic to a standstill on the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway, causing considerable hardship for commuters.
Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police of the Gazipur Industrial Police said, "Since this morning, workers from several factories in Sreepur and the Konabari and Jarun areas of Gazipur city have staged protests. Police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades."
He added that 23 factories in Gazipur had declared holidays on Tuesday morning, while 32 others had announced indefinite closures.