Tarique Rahman set to address UNGA as third member of family

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to become the third member of his family to address the United Nations General Assembly when he is expected to deliver his maiden speech at the 81st session in New York on 24 September.

His father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, was the first member of the family to address the UN General Assembly, doing so on 26 August, 1980, while his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, first addressed the Assembly on 1 October, 1993.

Tarique Rahman’s forthcoming address will mark another chapter in the family’s association with the UN General Assembly, spanning more than four decades.

Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman addressed the General Assembly during its 11th Special Session on 26 August, 1980. In his address, Ziaur Rahman focused on the widening gap between rich and poor countries, poverty and hunger, economic development and the need for greater international cooperation.

He questioned the persistence of poverty and hunger despite international commitments to development and called for a world based on peace, human dignity, justice and mutual responsibilities among nations.