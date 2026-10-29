Rooppur begins 'power start', moves closer to supplying electricity to national grid

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna is conducting the final series of tests before beginning electricity generation. The first unit has successfully completed its nuclear reaction phase. After reviewing the results of the physical tests, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) has authorised the plant to proceed to the final stage of commissioning. During this stage, the plant will supply a limited amount of electricity to the national grid for the first time.

Sources at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant said BAERA approved the next stage of work on Thursday afternoon based on the results of the physical tests. This stage is known as the power start or C-stage. Various tests will be conducted to verify the plant’s safe and stable operation.

These will assess the performance of the reactor, cooling systems, turbine, generator, electrical systems and control systems. The reactor’s power level will be gradually increased while these systems are monitored. A major milestone in this stage will be connecting the generator to the national grid, followed by efforts to ensure a stable electricity supply.

The plan was to begin the process of generating energy through nuclear fission at Rooppur in September. However, the schedule was pushed back after a fault was detected during tests of a safety valve. After the problem was successfully addressed, nuclear fission began on 11 October with BAERA’s approval.