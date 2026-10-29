Rooppur begins 'power start', moves closer to supplying electricity to national grid
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna is conducting the final series of tests before beginning electricity generation. The first unit has successfully completed its nuclear reaction phase. After reviewing the results of the physical tests, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) has authorised the plant to proceed to the final stage of commissioning. During this stage, the plant will supply a limited amount of electricity to the national grid for the first time.
Sources at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant said BAERA approved the next stage of work on Thursday afternoon based on the results of the physical tests. This stage is known as the power start or C-stage. Various tests will be conducted to verify the plant’s safe and stable operation.
These will assess the performance of the reactor, cooling systems, turbine, generator, electrical systems and control systems. The reactor’s power level will be gradually increased while these systems are monitored. A major milestone in this stage will be connecting the generator to the national grid, followed by efforts to ensure a stable electricity supply.
The plan was to begin the process of generating energy through nuclear fission at Rooppur in September. However, the schedule was pushed back after a fault was detected during tests of a safety valve. After the problem was successfully addressed, nuclear fission began on 11 October with BAERA’s approval.
Rooppur is the largest single project in Bangladesh’s history. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is implementing the project. The state-owned Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission, is responsible for operating the plant. Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two 1,200-megawatt units at Rooppur.
NPCBL Managing Director Md Zahedul Hasan told Prothom Alo that BAERA had approved the power start, or C-stage, on Thursday afternoon.
“Some tests will be conducted during this stage as well. Power generation will begin at zero. Once the power output rises from zero to 30 per cent, trial electricity supply to the national grid will begin,” he said.
People involved with the project said physical tests are conducted to assess the behaviour of the nuclear reaction inside the reactor vessel. The tests also verify whether all equipment associated with power generation is functioning properly. This is a crucial stage before electricity generation begins. BAERA approval is required before the plant can proceed to each stage.
Sources at Rooppur said the plant would initially generate thermal energy at a limited level, which would then be gradually increased. With the approval of the C-stage, the plant has crossed another major milestone towards connecting to the national grid for the first time. Every stage will be carried out in compliance with the highest safety standards, approved procedures and regulatory requirements.
How electricity will be generated
The process of generating thermal energy will begin with nuclear fuel fission. The heat produced will be used to generate steam, which will drive a turbine to produce electricity.
Once power generation begins inside the reactor vessel, output will be gradually increased. When the plant reaches 30 per cent of its capacity, it will be able to supply electricity to the national grid. At that level, each unit will generate 300 megawatts of electricity. This could happen in December.
Plant officials said trial operations could continue for seven to eight months after the process begins. However, once electricity is supplied to the national grid, Bangladesh will become the world's 33rd country to generate nuclear power.
Rooppur was recognised as a nuclear installation in October 2023, when nuclear fuel arrived at the project site. Bangladesh was also included among countries possessing nuclear power capability following the handover of the fuel.
The Rooppur project was originally scheduled to run until December 2025. Its deadline has since been extended twice, with the latest deadline set for June 2028. Under the contract with the contractor, the project cost cannot be increased despite the extension of the timeline.
However, the rise in the US dollar's exchange rate has increased the project's cost by Tk 260 billion. The total cost of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach Tk 1.39 trillion.