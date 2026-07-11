How much longer will this rain continue?
Several consecutive days of heavy rainfall have caused waterlogging and flooding in different parts of Bangladesh.
Flooding has already affected low-lying areas in at least seven districts. In the capital, intermittent rainfall has continued since Saturday morning.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain is likely to continue across different parts of the country for the next two days, although its intensity is expected to ease.
The Meteorological Department has already withdrawn the Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 that had been in force at the country's four seaports because strong winds over the sea have subsided. The landslide warning has also been withdrawn.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo that Chattogram and Sylhet divisions had experienced the heaviest rainfall over the past three to five days. However, rainfall intensity has eased somewhat during the past 24 hours.
During the latest 24-hour period, Chuadanga recorded the country's highest rainfall, measuring 147 millimetres.
Nazmul Haque said that Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions are likely to receive comparatively heavier rainfall over the next 24 hours.
However, the overall intensity of rainfall is expected to decline gradually. He said, "Rain will continue in different parts of the country on Sunday and Monday as well. However, from Tuesday onwards, rainfall is likely to decrease significantly."
Nazmul Haque explained that the recent increase in rainfall resulted from the combined influence of a low-pressure system over the sea and the seasonal monsoon, together with variations in atmospheric pressure.
These weather conditions have brought heavy to very heavy rainfall to different parts of the country over the past several days.
According to the Meteorological Department's forecast for the next 24 hours, many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, along with some places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, may experience temporary gusty winds accompanied by light to moderate rain or thundershowers.
In addition, some areas of Chattogram Division may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has warned that water levels in the Teesta River may rise over the next 48 hours because of rainfall in the Rangpur region and upstream areas.
Although the geographical spread of rainfall has decreased compared with the past few days, water levels in many rivers across the country remain elevated.
Officials believe that heavy localised rainfall, particularly in the northern, north-eastern and hill regions, may continue to raise river water levels and prolong waterlogging in some areas.
According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, if rainfall declines significantly from Tuesday, conditions are likely to begin improving across most parts of the country.