Power sector
Load-shedding worsens in rural areas with the rise in temperature
Power outages have increased in rural areas as soaring temperatures drive up electricity demand, while generation remains largely unchanged.
The deficit has worsened with reduced production at three major coal-based power plants.
In some rural areas, there is no electricity for seven to eight hours a day, and in some places, even longer.
Many are frustrated because they can't watch the football World Cup on TV.
People related to the power sector say that even though prices have increased in stages, load shedding does not decrease during the hot season.
This month as well, the maximum price of electricity has increased. Yet over the past few days, the country has experienced more than 3,000 megawatts of load shedding on average per day. On Wednesday, even during the day, the highest deficit was about 2,300 megawatts; it increased further at night.
According to information from the Power Development Board (PDB), Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), and distribution companies, load shedding is primarily being implemented in areas outside Dhaka to manage the electricity deficit.
The greatest pressure is falling on customers of the Rural Electrification Board (REB). Through 80 cooperatives, the agency supplies electricity to most rural areas in the country.
REB sources say that on Wednesday, the highest load shedding was 2,498 megawatts. Last Tuesday, the load shedding was 2,482 megawatts.
According to accounts from PDB and PGCB, even though the country's electricity generation capacity is over 28,000 megawatts, more than 14,500 megawatts have not been produced for several days.
For most of the day, production remains between 13,000 and 14,000 megawatts, while demand exceeds 16,500 megawatts. Due to outstanding bills, fuel shortages, and technical glitches, nearly half of the power plants' capacity remains underutilised.
Outstanding bills and fuel shortage:
The PDB buys electricity from both public and private power plants according to agreements. However, for several years, the agency has not been able to regularly pay the plants' bills. Currently, the PDB's outstanding bill is around Tk 450 billion. A senior official from the agency told Prothom Alo that the increase in electricity prices could reduce new outstanding amounts, but it will take time to clear old debts.
With low gas supply, production cannot be increased from gas-fired plants. On 20 May, the country recorded the production of 17,200 megawatts of electricity, with 6,081 megawatts coming from coal. Now it has decreased to about 4,600 megawatts.
With around Tk 50 billion in unpaid bills, the Banshkhali power station in Chattogram cannot purchase the necessary coal. Production has decreased by 600 megawatts due to one unit being shut down for a week.
Due to technical faults, the shutdown of one unit at the Rampal power station in Bagerhat has reduced production by another 600 megawatts. It may take a week to get the unit running. A unit of the RNPL-Norinco plant in Patuakhali, closed due to a similar problem, was launched last Tuesday, and supply is being gradually increased.
Even from oil-fired plants, production is not being done according to capacity. The total production capacity of these plants is about 6, 000 megawatts. During peak demand from evening to 10 PM, production ranges from 2, 500 to 3, 000 megawatts, but for most of the day, it remains between 1, 000 and 1, 500 megawatts. The plants are owed around Tk 90 billion. Due to outstanding bills and high production costs, PDB prefers to run these plants for limited periods.
In Barapukuria, Dinajpur, the country's only coal-powered plant, production is very low compared to capacity. Even though the total capacity of the three units is 450 megawatts, the plant is producing only about 35 megawatts on average despite having coal stockpiled.
The PDB's member (production) Md Zahurul Islam told Prothom Alo that the demand for electricity has increased due to the heat. If the fuel supply is ensured, it will be possible to produce according to demand. Efforts are underway to bring coal from a Patuakhali plant to restart the closed unit in Banshkhali. If the Rampal unit is also operational, the supply will increase slightly.
Frustration over not being able to watch the World Cup:
Zakirul Islam from Gorokpur village, Dhuraail Union, Haluaghat Upazila, Mymensingh, reported that electricity comes intermittently, stays for half an hour or an hour, and then goes again, forcing him to watch the game on his mobile phone. Russell Ahmed from Netrokona complains that there is no electricity for about 17 out of 24 hours. Shamsur Rahman from Puranhati village, Khaliajuri Upazila, in the same district hopes that at least there will be electricity during the World Cup games.
Akram Hossain, the General Manager of Netrokona Rural Electrification Association, reported on Wednesday afternoon that in their area, the electricity demand is 104 megawatts, but only 54 megawatts are being received. Hence, frequent load shedding is necessary.
Seema Rani Kundu, the Deputy General Manager (Technical) of Dinajpur Rural Electrification Association, stated that there is a deficit of 40 to 45 megawatts of electricity on average compared to demand.
The Balarampur Youth Development Association of Kaharole Upazila in the district raised funds to buy a TV to watch World Cup games. Member Ariful Islam mentioned that now, without electricity, they cannot watch the games.
Load shedding has somewhat dimmed the excitement around the World Cup, according to Mohammad Babu Mia from Balijuri, Madarganj Upazila, Jamalpur. He said the power goes out shortly after the game starts, and by the time it returns, the match is over.
Md Russell Mia, the AGM (Operation and Maintenance) of Jamalpur Rural Electrification Association, indicated that even half of the required electricity is not being received. Load shedding is inevitable.
Half the electricity required in many villages:
In Mymensingh Sadar Upazila, the electricity demand at 12 AM on Tuesday was 87 megawatts, and the supply was 48 megawatts. At 8 AM on Wednesday, the demand was 82 megawatts, and the supply was 46 megawatts.
MM Raihanul Islam, DGM (Technical) of Mymensingh Rural Electrification Association-3, explained that due to low electricity supply, load shedding of 12 hours on average is being done in Haluaghat and Dobaura upazilas, and 7-8 hours in other upazilas. During the World Cup, electricity load shedding is increasing frustrations among customers.
Professionals like Engineer Prashanta Kumar Roy, the Executive Engineer of Nilphamari NESCO, informed Prothom Alo that against a 15 megawatt demand, the supply is 7 to 8 megawatts, necessitating load shedding of one hour three to four times.
Ahsan Habib, the Executive Engineer of Dinajpur NESCO-2, stated that against a demand of 33 megawatts, the supply is 18 to 20 megawatts, and electricity is supplied from Jamalpur to Roumari and Rajibpur in Kurigram district with a demand of 180 megawatts, but only 70 to 75 megawatts are available.
Khan Mahmood Ariful Haque from Pagla Shyamnagar, Fakirhat Upazila, Bagerhat, mentioned that electricity has been going out for at least seven to eight hours during the day over the past few days.
Mohd. Mahfuzur Rahman, the General Manager of Bagerhat Rural Electrification Association, said there is a 34 per cent gap relative to demand. However, during World Cup matches, load shedding is limited to no more than half an hour.
Consumer rights organisation, Consumers Association of Bangladesh's (CAB) energy advisor M Shamsul Alam told Prothom Alo that it was forecasted that increased prices wouldn't ensure electricity supply. Instead, the cost needs to be reduced. Reality-wise, load shedding is greater than official statistics. Although rural demands are lower, they are still being deprived of electricity. Load balancing on an equitable basis might reduce the village's load-shedding burden a bit.