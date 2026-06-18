Load-shedding worsens in rural areas with the rise in temperature

Power outages have increased in rural areas as soaring temperatures drive up electricity demand, while generation remains largely unchanged.

The deficit has worsened with reduced production at three major coal-based power plants.

In some rural areas, there is no electricity for seven to eight hours a day, and in some places, even longer.

Many are frustrated because they can't watch the football World Cup on TV.

People related to the power sector say that even though prices have increased in stages, load shedding does not decrease during the hot season.

This month as well, the maximum price of electricity has increased. Yet over the past few days, the country has experienced more than 3,000 megawatts of load shedding on average per day. On Wednesday, even during the day, the highest deficit was about 2,300 megawatts; it increased further at night.

According to information from the Power Development Board (PDB), Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), and distribution companies, load shedding is primarily being implemented in areas outside Dhaka to manage the electricity deficit.

The greatest pressure is falling on customers of the Rural Electrification Board (REB). Through 80 cooperatives, the agency supplies electricity to most rural areas in the country.

REB sources say that on Wednesday, the highest load shedding was 2,498 megawatts. Last Tuesday, the load shedding was 2,482 megawatts.