JS to go into the budget session on 2 June

The budget session for 2021-22 of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5pm on 2 June, reports BSS.

President M Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution, said a press release of the parliament secretariat Tuesday.

The JS business advisory committee will fix the duration of the upcoming 13th session. Like other sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the parliament session will be conducted maintaining health guidelines set by government.