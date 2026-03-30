208,650 litres of oil recovered in nationwide operations
The government is conducting nationwide operations to catch illegal hoarding of fuel oil.
A total of 3,168 operations have been carried out across 64 districts between 3 March and 29 March.
In these operations, 208,650 liters of illegally hoarded fuel oil have been recovered. So far, 1,053 cases have been filed in these incidents, with 16 resulting in imprisonment.
This information was presented at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources today, Monday.
The spokesperson for the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Joint Secretary Monir Hossain Chowdhury, presented these details in the ministry''s conference room.
According to the presentation by the Energy Division, the recovered fuel oil includes 139,965 liters of diesel.
Additionally, 22,539 liters of octane and 46,146 liters of petrol have been retrieved.
A fine of 7,516,000 taka has been collected from the illegal hoarders.