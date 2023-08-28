Former religious affairs minister Motiur Rahman passes away

Former religious affairs minister and freedom fighter Motiur Rahman has passed away at the age of 82.
He breathed his last at a hospital at Dhopakhola area of Mymensingh city at around 11:00am on Sunday.
Family members said Motiur Rahman was admitted to Nexus Cardiac Hospital in the city at around 10:30pm as he fell sick. He died while undergoing treatment. Later his family members announced his death in front of the hospital at 2:45am.
As soon as the news of the death of Motiur Rahman spread, leaders, activists and people from different professions thronged to the hospital.
Motiur Rahman was born at Akua village of Sadar upazila in Mymensingh on 8 February 1942.
Mymensingh was freed from Pakistani occupation force on 10 December 1971 under the leadership of Motiur Rahman.
He was the former president and general secretary of Mymensingh district Awami League and also member of Awami League central advisory council. He was awarded Ekushey Padak as recognition for his contribution to the liberation war.