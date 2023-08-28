Former religious affairs minister Motiur Rahman passes away

Former religious affairs minister and freedom fighter Motiur Rahman has passed away at the age of 82.

He breathed his last at a hospital at Dhopakhola area of Mymensingh city at around 11:00am on Sunday.

Family members said Motiur Rahman was admitted to Nexus Cardiac Hospital in the city at around 10:30pm as he fell sick. He died while undergoing treatment. Later his family members announced his death in front of the hospital at 2:45am.