European Commission greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent election victory and re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a congratulatory letter, Leyen said that she is eager to continue working with the premier Sheikh Hasina for further strengthening the relations between the European Union and Bangladesh in the coming years.

"The European Union is committed to cooperating with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration, and other issues of shared interest," she wrote in the letter.

The head of European Commission said she had the pleasure of meeting PM Hasina in Brussels in 2023 on the occasion of the Global Gateway Forum.