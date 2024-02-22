European Commission greets Sheikh Hasina on re-election as PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent election victory and re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
In a congratulatory letter, Leyen said that she is eager to continue working with the premier Sheikh Hasina for further strengthening the relations between the European Union and Bangladesh in the coming years.
"The European Union is committed to cooperating with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration, and other issues of shared interest," she wrote in the letter.
The head of European Commission said she had the pleasure of meeting PM Hasina in Brussels in 2023 on the occasion of the Global Gateway Forum.
"This also marked the formal launch of negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement which aims to broaden and modernize the framework for our partnership," she mentioned.
"Within the framework of our long-term partnership with Bangladesh, the
European Union will continue to work with Bangladesh to uphold and advance the shared priorities of democracy, human rights and the rule of law that underpin our relations," she further wrote.
Delegation of the European Commission to Bangladesh office sent the letter to the Bangladesh foreign ministry on February 19, a foreign ministry's press release said here today.