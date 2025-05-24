Travel ban on adviser Asif’s former APS

A Dhaka court has imposed foreign travel ban on Moazzem Hossain, the former assistant personal secretary (APS) of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. His National Identity (NID) has also been asked to block.

Senior Special Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Md Zakir Hossain passed the order following a petition submitted by the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Saturday.

An official of the ACC said allegations of illegally earned wealth worth a billion of Moazzem, who allegedly amassed the wealth by misusing power, taking bribe, extortion and tender business, irregularities and corruption, are being investigated.

In the wake of the allegation, Moazzem was quizzed at the ACC office on Thursday. Later the anti-graft body submitted petition seeking travel ban and blocking of his NID for the sake of further investigation.

The ACC official said a decision to file case against Moazzem would be taken if the allegations against him are found true.

Asif had appointed Moazzem, a student of Dhaka University, as his APS on 14 August.

On 21 April, it was informed that Moazzem was removed from his position.

However, in a revised notification the next day, it was stated that Moazzem was relieved following his resignation request. Before and after this, some individuals accused Moazzem of various irregularities.