Travel ban on adviser Asif’s former APS
A Dhaka court has imposed foreign travel ban on Moazzem Hossain, the former assistant personal secretary (APS) of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. His National Identity (NID) has also been asked to block.
Senior Special Judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Md Zakir Hossain passed the order following a petition submitted by the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Saturday.
An official of the ACC said allegations of illegally earned wealth worth a billion of Moazzem, who allegedly amassed the wealth by misusing power, taking bribe, extortion and tender business, irregularities and corruption, are being investigated.
In the wake of the allegation, Moazzem was quizzed at the ACC office on Thursday. Later the anti-graft body submitted petition seeking travel ban and blocking of his NID for the sake of further investigation.
The ACC official said a decision to file case against Moazzem would be taken if the allegations against him are found true.
Asif had appointed Moazzem, a student of Dhaka University, as his APS on 14 August.
On 21 April, it was informed that Moazzem was removed from his position.
However, in a revised notification the next day, it was stated that Moazzem was relieved following his resignation request. Before and after this, some individuals accused Moazzem of various irregularities.
Whoever involved in corruption will face consequences
Meanwhile, Asif Mahmud, in a post on his verified Facebook page, stated that after allegations and buzz emerged, he himself requested the ACC to investigate the matter. He also directed that the ministry and all relevant parties cooperate in the investigation related to the former APS.
In his Facebook post, Asif Mahmud wrote, “If anyone is involved in corruption—regardless of who they are—they will be held accountable under the law of the state. This is the commitment of post-July Uprising Bangladesh. The neutrality and professionalism of constitutional institutions are proof of our progress toward a new Bangladesh.”
Asif Mahmud further stated, “From the beginning, there has been a politically motivated attempt to create a misleading perception involving me. But for me, truth and moral courage are paramount. That’s why I requested the investigation myself. I hope the ACC will conduct the inquiry with impartiality and professionalism, and the truth will come out. We want to leave behind an example of integrity, accountability, and good governance—one that others will follow.”