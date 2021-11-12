Jubo League’s 49th founding anniversary observed

The 49th founding anniversary of Jubo League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League (AL), observed Thursday amid festivity and enthusiasm through various programmes across the country.

Marking the day, Jubo League leaders and activists led by its Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash paid tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 at 8.30 am.