Jubo League’s 49th founding anniversary observed

Besides, the Jubo League chairman along with organisation leaders and workers paid homage to the founding chairman of the organisation Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani and all martyrs of 1975’s 15 August carnage at the Banani graveyard at 9.30am.
A discussion was held at the Shilpakala Academy at 11:00am and a photo-exhibition on Bangabandhu and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani was inaugurated at Jatiya Chitrasala Plaza number six gallery.
Awami League Advisory Council member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu inaugurated it.
AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim addressed it as the chief guest while Jubo League chairman joined it virtually.
A cultural function was arranged in front of the organisation’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the afternoon.
To mark the founding anniversary, a jubilant procession was brought out from Shikha Chirantan on the premises of the historic Suhrawardy Udyan and it ended at Dhanmondi 32 in the morning.
Shahid Sheikh Fozlul Haque Moni had formed the youth organization- Bangladesh Awami Jubo League- on 11 November in 1972 at the directive of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The organization was established with the aim of involving the youth in the struggle for building a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh.