Judicial probe sought against Raiganj UNO, AC land

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking judicial probe against the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and AC land of Raiganj upazila over the allegations regarding misuse of power.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Shishir Monir filed the writ petition on behalf of Sherpur resident Towhidul Islam in Bogura on Sunday, reports UNB.
The writ petition said AC land Subir Kumar had a dispute with Towhidul Islam over trivial matter on 2 December last year. The dispute was settled with the help of Towhidul’s elder brother.
But an hour later police went to Towhidul’s house and asked him to offer apology to the AC land and detained Towhidul’s younger brother.
After that a mobile court also went to Towhidul’s house and sentenced him to two months in jail. On the same day, Towhidul’s brother was severely beaten as per the direction from the AC land.
Using his administrative power, the UNO also sent a letter to the top officials in this regard seeking action against Towhidul’s brother.
Since then Towhidul and his family were being threatened by the administration, the writ said.
Earlier, legal notice was sent to the authorities but no measures were taken in this regard, said advocate Md Shishir.