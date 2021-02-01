Judicial probe sought against Raiganj UNO, AC land

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking judicial probe against the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and AC land of Raiganj upazila over the allegations regarding misuse of power.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Shishir Monir filed the writ petition on behalf of Sherpur resident Towhidul Islam in Bogura on Sunday, reports UNB.

The writ petition said AC land Subir Kumar had a dispute with Towhidul Islam over trivial matter on 2 December last year. The dispute was settled with the help of Towhidul’s elder brother.

But an hour later police went to Towhidul’s house and asked him to offer apology to the AC land and detained Towhidul’s younger brother.