Judiciary is independent, insists Quader after Rozina’s bail

Journalist Rozina Islam’s bail has proved that the judiciary is independent, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Sunday, reports UNB.

Quader made the remarks during a virtual press briefing from his official residence.

"Journalist Rozina Islam's bail proves that court is completely independent and the government has not interfered in the issue," he said.

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court granted an interim bail to Rozina until 15 July in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code by the health ministry.