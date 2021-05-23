Judiciary is independent, insists Quader after Rozina’s bail

Journalist Rozina Islam’s bail has proved that the judiciary is independent, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Sunday, reports UNB.
Quader made the remarks during a virtual press briefing from his official residence.
"Journalist Rozina Islam's bail proves that court is completely independent and the government has not interfered in the issue," he said.
Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court granted an interim bail to Rozina until 15 July in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act and the Penal Code by the health ministry.
Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah granted the bail on a bond of Tk 5,000 and on condition she submits her passport before the court.
The case against Rozina was filed on 17 May accusing her of “taking photographs” of documents related to government negotiations with pharmaceutical firms to buy Covid-19 vaccines.
She was arrested and then sent to Kashimpur jail pending hearing on her bail petition.
Referring to Covid-19 restrictions on vehicular movement Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, said that all public transports, including the inter-district ones, can now operate at half the capacity maintaining health guidelines.