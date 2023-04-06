Advance train ticket sale for Eid begins Friday

The sale of advance train tickets will start online from Friday for Eid holidaymakers. The commuters have to purchase their tickets online and mobile apps, reports UNB.
For this, the commuters have to complete their registration through rail ticketing web portal ‘Rail Sheba’ or through sending SMS from mobile by showing NID/passport/birth certificate.
Advance train tickets for 17, 18,19,20,21 April will be available on 7, 8,9,10 and 11 April respectively while the selling of return tickets will begin from 15 April.
Besides, the return tickets for 25, 26, 27, 29, and 30 April will be available for 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 April. On the occasion of Eid, the movement of ‘Mitali Express’ and ‘Maitree Express’ trains will remained suspended from 18-27 April and 20-27 April respectively.
However, the ‘Bandhan Express’ train will run as per its schedule. There will be no stopover of Dhaka-bound Ekata, Drutojan, Panchagarh, Nilsagar, Kurigram, Lalmoni and Rangpur Express trains at Dhaka Airport Station from 17 April to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.