If you take such stance, we are not exactly sure how the govt will respond: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser professor Asif Nazrul has said that political parties have taken contradictory and provocative positions regarding the implementation of the July Charter.

Addressing the parties, he said: “If you take such a stance, we are not exactly sure how the government will respond. After all this time of discussion, if no consensus is reached, we really have to think carefully about how to proceed.”

He made these remarks in response to a question at a press conference held today, Thursday afternoon, at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, following a meeting of the Advisory Council. Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor, was also present.

Asif Nazrul noted that the discord among major political parties’ positions is discouraging after 270 days of discussions on the July Charter.