If you take such stance, we are not exactly sure how the govt will respond: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser professor Asif Nazrul has said that political parties have taken contradictory and provocative positions regarding the implementation of the July Charter.
Addressing the parties, he said: “If you take such a stance, we are not exactly sure how the government will respond. After all this time of discussion, if no consensus is reached, we really have to think carefully about how to proceed.”
He made these remarks in response to a question at a press conference held today, Thursday afternoon, at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, following a meeting of the Advisory Council. Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor, was also present.
Asif Nazrul noted that the discord among major political parties’ positions is discouraging after 270 days of discussions on the July Charter.
He said that passing a consensus document amid such intense disagreements poses a difficult challenge for the government.
Asif Nazrul explained that previously, disagreements were over the content of the July Charter. Now, two additional types of disputes have emerged: one concerns the procedure for passing it, and the other concerns when a referendum would be held, if at all. Political parties that supported the July mass uprising have taken contradictory and provocative positions.
Regarding this, professor Asif Nazrul said the National Consensus Commission has proposed two alternatives:
Implement the July Charter through an order, hold a referendum, and if not completed within 270 days, the constitutional amendment will automatically take effect. The commission will examine whether such a precedent exists and whether it is feasible.
Alternatively, leave the responsibility to the elected parliament.
The advisor noted that there is intense disagreement among political parties over which of the two alternatives is more acceptable.
He said: “The dispute over when the referendum will be held seems to have reached its peak. At some point, we will have to make a decision on this. The chief advisor will make the decision, and we will be there under his leadership to assist him. Once a decision is made, we will stand firm, and it will be taken very quickly.”
In response to another question, the law advisor said that the current government is a form of consensus government. For each member of this government, the consent of the three main political forces and those who supported the July popular uprising was obtained.
He added that if there were intense disagreement or division, political parties could not remain in a ‘conceptual’ consensus government position.
Referring to the unity of forces that supported the July mass uprising, he said it would have made the government’s work much easier.
He also noted: “Even after nearly 40–50 years of political activity, the two major parties are still failing to maintain unity in certain areas.”