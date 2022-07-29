Riyadh wants Dhaka’s active role in its military alliance

The acting secretary general of the Saudi-led military alliance of 41 nations has urged Bangladesh to send a full delegation to the alliance as the kingdom wants active presence of Bangladesh there.

He believes that Bangladesh should share its success stories in eliminating terrorism with other members of the alliance.

Maj Gen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, the secretary general, expressed his interest while holding discussions with officials concerned, including the foreign secretary, during his recent Dhaka trip, according to the diplomatic sources. He visited Bangladesh for the first time as the chief executive of the alliance last Tuesday and Wednesday.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led offensive began to suppress the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which killed more than 150,000 people there, says the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a war data collector and provider agency.