Devil Hunt Operation
Over 1500 more people arrested: Police
Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday said 1521 people were arrested afresh today, Monday in a nationwide anti-crime security campaign while the joint forces Operation Devil Hunt is underway.
The PHQ in a message said of the arrested 1521 people, 1178 were wanted in different criminal cases and 343 were arrested under the Devil Hunt operation across the country.
According to the PHQ the joint forces earlier in the past two days, on Saturday and Sunday, arrested 1308 miscreants from across the country.
During the Monday’s countrywide operation the joint forces seized one foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 17 bullets including six shotgun cartages, three knives, three swords, one axe, 10 crude bombs, eight sticks, four pieces of iron rod and four “ramdas” or machetes.
The Operation Devil Hunt was launched on Saturday.