Emergency vaccination campaign launched

An emergency vaccination campaign has been launched nationwide to combat the spread of measles. Under this initiative, the government has set a target to vaccinate approximately 18 million (1.8 crore) children aged six to 59 months.

On Monday morning, Health and Family Welfare Adviser Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain inaugurated the campaign at Little Angel Seminary in Zinda Park, Rupganj, Narayanganj.

He stated that vaccine supplies had ceased due to the failures of previous governments adding, “The previous governments did not leave any vaccines for us. We have quickly procured vaccines through Gavi and UNICEF.”

This emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign will continue until 20 May in city corporation areas and until 12 May in other regions.

Except for weekly holidays, measles-rubella vaccines will be administered from 8:00 am at all permanent and temporary vaccination centres across the country.