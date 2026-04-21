Emergency vaccination campaign launched
Under this programme, which began yesterday, Monday, approximately 18 million (1.8 crore) children aged between six and 59 months will receive vaccination.
An emergency vaccination campaign has been launched nationwide to combat the spread of measles. Under this initiative, the government has set a target to vaccinate approximately 18 million (1.8 crore) children aged six to 59 months.
On Monday morning, Health and Family Welfare Adviser Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain inaugurated the campaign at Little Angel Seminary in Zinda Park, Rupganj, Narayanganj.
He stated that vaccine supplies had ceased due to the failures of previous governments adding, “The previous governments did not leave any vaccines for us. We have quickly procured vaccines through Gavi and UNICEF.”
This emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign will continue until 20 May in city corporation areas and until 12 May in other regions.
Except for weekly holidays, measles-rubella vaccines will be administered from 8:00 am at all permanent and temporary vaccination centres across the country.
Hasanul Mahmud, assistant director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), stated that approximately 18 million (1.8 crore) children across all regions—including 30 upazilas in 18 districts and four city corporations—will be covered under this programme.
Earlier, on 5 April, the measles-rubella vaccination campaign began in 30 upazilas across 18 districts.
In the second phase, on 12 April, the government simultaneously launched the programme in four key city corporations, including Dhaka North and South, Barishal, and Mymensingh.
Hasanul Mahmud further stated that the campaign initiated on 5 April will continue until 25 April, while the programme that began on 12 April will run until 12 May.
The Directorate General of Health Services has advised that children who currently have a fever or are unwell should not receive the vaccine during this period; instead, they should be vaccinated after recovery.
It has also advised against administering the measles vaccine if four weeks have not yet passed since the first dose.
“Field-level workers must remain vigilant”
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described the vaccination programme as one of the government’s most successful initiatives in protecting child health.
He stated that every child must be brought under vaccination coverage and added, “Field-level workers must remain vigilant to ensure that no child is left out.”
At approximately 1:45 pm yesterday, Monday the head of government made these remarks while inaugurating the measles-rubella vaccination campaign at Ziaur Rahman Rural Hospital in Bagbari, Gabtali upazila, Bogura.
Speaking at the inauguration in Narayanganj, Health and Family Welfare Adviser Sardar Sakhawat Hossain said, “The situation has not reached the level where a state of emergency needs to be declared over measles. Immediately after the death of a child, we arranged intensive care unit (ICU) facilities. We have also provided ventilators in various parts of the country.”
Three more children die
A further three children have died in the country from measles and measles-related symptoms, while 846 additional children have been newly admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms.
The Directorate General of Health Services reported this information on Monday morning in its measles update.
It stated that among the children who died in the most recent 24-hour period (from 8:00 am on Sunday to 8:00 am Monday), one had confirmed measles, while the other two exhibited symptoms consistent with the disease.
Since 15 March, when measles cases were first detected, a total of 37 children have died from confirmed measles, while 183 children have died with measles-related symptoms.
According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services, of the 846 children admitted to hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours with measles symptoms, 174 cases were confirmed as measles.
Of these, the highest number—148 children—were reported in the Dhaka Division.
During the same period, the child who died from confirmed measles was from the Dhaka Division, while deaths involving measles symptoms occurred in the Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions.
In the past 24 hours, 1,170 children exhibited symptoms of measles. Of those admitted to hospital, 382 were from the Dhaka Division.
During the same period, 862 children admitted with measles symptoms were discharged from hospitals.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services show that since 15 March, 24,776 children have exhibited measles symptoms.
Among them, 16,172 required hospitalisation. Of those hospitalised, 3,617 cases were confirmed as measles, while 13,258 patients have been discharged.
[Information for this report was provided by Staff Correspondents in Dhaka and a Correspondent in Narayanganj.]