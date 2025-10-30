IU teacher draws flak for comments on women's dress
An audio clip featuring objectionable remarks made by a teacher at the Islamic University (IU) about the attire of female student protesters has gone viral on social media platform Facebook.
In protest, students held a human chain and a demonstration on campus. The teacher later expressed regret and issued an unconditional apology for his comments.
The teacher has been identified as Professor Nasir Uddin Mizy, Chairman of the Department of Al-Qur’an and Islamic Studies and a member of Green Forum, a teachers’ association reportedly aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami.
According to sources, at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, a Facebook account named Abdullah Bin Asad uploaded a four minute and seven second audio clip containing the controversial remarks.
The clip provoked widespread anger among students. On Wednesday morning, Professor Nasir Uddin claimed that his words had been a “slip of tongue.”
In the leaked audio, Professor Nasir Uddin can be heard speaking in an agitated tone, reprimanding a female student who was taking part in a protest demanding justice for Sajid Abdullah, a fellow IU student who had been killed. He also made inappropriate comments about Sajid and the protesting female students.
Following the leak, Professor Nasir Uddin told journalists on Wednesday morning, “As the Chairman of the Department of Al-Qur’an and Islamic Studies, I led teachers and students in demanding justice for Shaheed Sajid Abdullah. I personally filed the case from my office and have maintained communication with the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, the Officer-in-Charge of IU Police Station and other authorities concerned to move the matter forward administratively. However, while speaking with another teacher and one of my students, I may have used some inappropriate words unintentionally. I sincerely regret this and offer my unconditional apology.”
Students’ reaction
After the audio clip surfaced, students reacted strongly and condemned Professor Nasir Uddin’s remarks. Many took to Facebook to express outrage and demand disciplinary action.
Both the IU units of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Chhatra Union issued statements condemning his comments and calling for his punishment.
At around 11 am yesterday, Wednesday students held a human chain in front of the administration building, where they submitted a memorandum containing five demands to the Vice-Chancellor, including the immediate dismissal of Professor Nasir Uddin.
Their other demands were – the prompt arrest of the killers of Sajid Abdullah, disciplinary action against those who have threatened protesting students, the formation of an investigation committee within 72 hours to identify and take exemplary action against individuals obstructing students’ legitimate protests and finally the protection of students’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.
Upon receiving the memorandum, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah assured the protesting students saying, “I assure you that no teacher will make such remarks in the future. If a written complaint is submitted, we will take appropriate action in this regard.”