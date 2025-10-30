IU teacher draws flak for comments on women's dress

An audio clip featuring objectionable remarks made by a teacher at the Islamic University (IU) about the attire of female student protesters has gone viral on social media platform Facebook.

In protest, students held a human chain and a demonstration on campus. The teacher later expressed regret and issued an unconditional apology for his comments.

The teacher has been identified as Professor Nasir Uddin Mizy, Chairman of the Department of Al-Qur’an and Islamic Studies and a member of Green Forum, a teachers’ association reportedly aligned with Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to sources, at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, a Facebook account named Abdullah Bin Asad uploaded a four minute and seven second audio clip containing the controversial remarks.

The clip provoked widespread anger among students. On Wednesday morning, Professor Nasir Uddin claimed that his words had been a “slip of tongue.”