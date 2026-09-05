Cambodia scam centre: Man freed after being held captive for 17 days

Mohammad Shafiqul Islam went to Cambodia through a manpower agent in the hope of getting a computer data-entry job. But after arriving there, his passport and mobile phone were taken away. He was held captive and tortured for refusing to engage in online scams. The 30-year-old man claimed he was released after paying $3,200.

According to Shafiqul, he returned home after a harrowing 22-day experience in Cambodia. During this time, he was held captive for 17 days at an alleged ‘scam centre’. He said he was regularly beaten and subjected to electric shocks, while being given insufficient food. He was also allegedly being put up for sale.

Shafiqul lives with his wife, a son and a daughter in Mirpur, Dhaka. He had been running a fire-safety equipment business for around eight years. After becoming acquainted on Facebook with a man named Mohammad Masud Mia, he was offered a job abroad. At one point, he was sent to Cambodia on the promise of a data-entry job on a computer.