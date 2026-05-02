Fuel crisis: Long queues disappear, filling station owners cite multiple reasons

Filling stations are now showing a largely normal picture, unlike before. Some remain empty for most of the time, while at others vehicles are refuelling and leaving as usual.

At busier stations, a number of vehicles line up in an orderly manner to take fuel. Filing station owners say that pressure has eased over the past three to four days mainly because supply has increased.

Oil marketing companies also report that demand for fuel at stations has begun to decline.

To understand why the crowds have reduced, discussions were held with the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), oil marketing companies Padma, Meghna and Jamuna, and officials at petrol pumps.

They state that several factors have worked together to ease the congestion.