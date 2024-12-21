Bangladesh

July-August mass uprising

First phase draft lists of martyrs, injured in student-people mass uprising released

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
After Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country in face of the student and people’s agitating, large crowds entered the Jatiya Sangsad building. Students and general people surged around the national parliament building on 5 August 2024.Prothom Alo

The government released the draft lists of the martyrs and the injured in the July-August student-people mass uprising in first phase on Saturday.

The draft lists are available on the website of the Mass Uprising Special Cell.

Mass Uprising Special Cell team leader (additional secretary) Kh Zoherul Islam told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening that the first phase draft lists included 858 martyrs and 11,551 injured.

In a press release, the Mass Uprising Special Cell requested all to send email to [email protected] for any reasonable inclusion in and omission to the lists.

