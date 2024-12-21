July-August mass uprising
First phase draft lists of martyrs, injured in student-people mass uprising released
The government released the draft lists of the martyrs and the injured in the July-August student-people mass uprising in first phase on Saturday.
The draft lists are available on the website of the Mass Uprising Special Cell.
Mass Uprising Special Cell team leader (additional secretary) Kh Zoherul Islam told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening that the first phase draft lists included 858 martyrs and 11,551 injured.
In a press release, the Mass Uprising Special Cell requested all to send email to [email protected] for any reasonable inclusion in and omission to the lists.