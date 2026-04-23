Power shortage may reach 3,000 MW today: Power Division

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has said that electricity generation has declined due to a fuel crisis. According to the ministry, the peak demand today, Thursday, is estimated at 17,000 megawatts, while only 14,000 megawatts may be generated at the same time. This could result in a shortfall of 3,000 megawatts, making load shedding necessary to cover the deficit.

The information was disclosed at a press conference organised by the Power Division at the ministry’s conference room. It was stated that on Wednesday, electricity demand stood at 15,767 megawatts, while supply was 13,681 megawatts—indicating load shedding of about 2,086 megawatts.

Joint Secretary of the Power Division, Umme Rehana, addressed the press conference.