Power shortage may reach 3,000 MW today: Power Division
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has said that electricity generation has declined due to a fuel crisis. According to the ministry, the peak demand today, Thursday, is estimated at 17,000 megawatts, while only 14,000 megawatts may be generated at the same time. This could result in a shortfall of 3,000 megawatts, making load shedding necessary to cover the deficit.
The information was disclosed at a press conference organised by the Power Division at the ministry’s conference room. It was stated that on Wednesday, electricity demand stood at 15,767 megawatts, while supply was 13,681 megawatts—indicating load shedding of about 2,086 megawatts.
Joint Secretary of the Power Division, Umme Rehana, addressed the press conference.
Responding to a question about shortcomings in fuel preparedness, she said that although generation capacity is high, production cannot be increased due to shortages of gas and other fuels. On Wednesday, 5,274 megawatts of electricity were generated using gas, despite a capacity of 12,154 megawatts—meaning less than half of the potential was utilised due to gas shortages. She added that fuel supply has been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
According to the Power Division, utilising the full capacity of gas-fired power plants would require 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day. Even with a supply of 1.2 billion cubic feet, it would be possible to generate 7,200 megawatts of electricity. However, current gas supply ranges between 850 and 900 million cubic feet per day. Expensive furnace oil and diesel are being used less frequently to reduce generation costs.
The press conference also noted that electricity demand has increased significantly due to expanding industrial zones and rising temperatures. At the same time, the fuel crisis remains severe.
Among eight coal-based power plants, one unit of the Adani power plant is currently shut down due to technical issues, though it may resume production on 26 April. Additionally, a unit of SS Power in Banshkhali is generating 650 megawatts less electricity due to disruptions, but supply may resume from 28 April. Overall, electricity supply could increase by 1,982 megawatts within the first week of May.
The Power Division has instructed that load shedding be balanced between rural and urban areas to ensure irrigation activities are not disrupted. Efforts are also being made to distribute electricity evenly across regions. However, Dhaka city has been kept free from load shedding.