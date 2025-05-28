Eid-ul-Azha on 7 June as moon sighted
Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 7 June, as the crescent moon of Zilhajj was sighted Wednesday.
The holy month of Zilhajj for the Hijri year 1446 will begin tomorrow, Thursday. The Eid-ul-Azha — observed on the 10th day of the month-- will be celebrated in Bangladesh on 7 June.
This decision was announced at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee, held this evening at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. AFM Khalid Hossain, Adviser to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, chaired the meeting.
Meanwhile, the crescent moon of Zilhajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. As a result, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated there on 6 June and the holy Hajj will be performed the day before, on 5 June.