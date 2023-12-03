Two buses torched in Dhaka within nine minutes 

Miscreants set fire to two passenger buses in Gabtali and Sherebangla Nagar areas of the capital within a span of 9 minutes. The buses were set ablaze at around 11:00 pm and 11:09 pm on Saturday night.
Rakibul Hasan, the officer of the control room of the fire service headquarters, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Rakibul Hasan told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to a passenger bus named Bhuiyan Paribahan on the road in front of Bangladesh Betar Bhaban of Sherebangla Nagar.
Upon receiving the information, the fire service extinguished the fire of the bus.
On the other hand, miscreants set fire to a bus named Padma Line in the Gabtali area at 11:09 pm.
Upon receiving the information, the fire service members extinguished the fire of the bus as well.