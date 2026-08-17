Mahdi Amin details six months' activities, including economic reforms and pay scale formulation
Prime Minister’s Adviser and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Mahdi Amin, said that the government is working tirelessly to implement every commitment made in its election manifesto. He said implementation of the programs outlined in the manifesto began even before the ink on the ballots had dried.
Mahdi Amin made the remarks at an exchange-of-views meeting organised by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing at the Prime Minister’s Office today, Monday, to mark 180 days since the government assumed office. The meeting highlighted various activities undertaken by the government over the past six months.
Speaking about the government’s various activities, Mahdi Amin highlighted several issues, including economic reforms and the work on formulating a new pay scale for government officials and employees, which he said is now largely finalised.
Mahdi Amin said that Bangladesh is being rebuilt anew amid the ruins left behind by 16 years of fascist rule.
Also present at the event were Prime Minister’s Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan; BNP Standing Committee members Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Ismail Jabiyullah; Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan; Information and Broadcasting State Minister Yaser Khan Chowdhury; Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam; Prime Minister’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman; Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli; and relevant officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.