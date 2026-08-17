Mahdi Amin details six months' activities, including economic reforms and pay scale formulation

Prime Minister’s Adviser and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Mahdi Amin, said that the government is working tirelessly to implement every commitment made in its election manifesto. He said implementation of the programs outlined in the manifesto began even before the ink on the ballots had dried.

Mahdi Amin made the remarks at an exchange-of-views meeting organised by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing at the Prime Minister’s Office today, Monday, to mark 180 days since the government assumed office. The meeting highlighted various activities undertaken by the government over the past six months.