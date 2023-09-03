Elevated expressway opens for vehicular movement

The high-speed elevated expressway has formally opened to the public this morning, ushering in a new era of vehicular movement in traffic-congested capital city.
Regular vehicular movement commenced on the expressway at 6:00 am on Sunday.
However, three-wheeler auto rickshaws, motorcycles, and bicycles are restricted from using the expressway, and the same will be applicable for pedestrians.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11-kilometer expressway from Kawla to Tejgaon on Saturday afternoon. She became the first one to traverse the flyover in a car, paying the fixed toll.