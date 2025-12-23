Bangladesh sees 40 suicides a day on average

On average, 40 people die by suicide every day in the country. Among them, suicide by hanging is the most common method.

This information was shared yesterday, Monday, by Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime) Md Ashraful Islam at an event organised at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in the capital. He said that among the districts of the country, Jashore has the highest number of suicide cases.

The event was organised to discuss the draft Bangladesh National Suicide Prevention Plan. The organisers were icddr,b, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the World Health Organization (WHO), jointly.

Public health experts and researchers generally rely on suicide-related data provided by the World Health Organization. According to the WHO’s latest data (2021), there were 4,714 suicide cases in Bangladesh in 2021. In contrast, Ashraful Islam said that police records show 15,050 suicide cases in that year. This means the actual number of suicides in Bangladesh is three times higher than the WHO’s estimated figure.

Several speakers at the event said that although suicide is being discussed, very little work is being done on prevention in the country. Professor Md Mahbubur Rahman, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, said that suicide prevention cannot be achieved by any single individual, institution, or ministry alone. The health, agriculture, home affairs, education, religious affairs, and information ministries, along with other stakeholders, must work together in a coordinated manner.