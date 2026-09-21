MP Gazi Nazrul and first wife taken on remand
A court has granted remand of Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife Maksuda Begum, in a case filed allegedly inciting his second wife to commit suicide. Gazi Nazrul has been placed on a four-day remand, while Maksuda has been remanded for one day.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ehsanul Islam passed the order after a hearing on Monday.
Police had sought seven days’ remand for each of the two accused. The application was filed by Shamsuzzoha Sarkar, sub-inspector and investigation officer of the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.
Around 2:20pm today, police brought the accused to the court premises in a vehicle. They were later produced before the court.
The hanging body of Gazi Nazrul Islam’s second wife Mariam Khatun (19) was recovered from a flat at the National Assembly Members’ Hostel (NAM Bhaban) in Dhaka on Sunday evening. The flat belongs to Gazi Nazrul. He lived there with his first and second wives.
Late Sunday night, Mariam’s father Masum Billah filed the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. Gazi Nazrul, his first wife Maksuda and two others were named as accused in the case. The other accused is Mariam’s maternal uncle, Obaidur Rahman.
Police said this morning that Gazi Nazrul and Maksuda had been arrested in the case. The other accused Obaidur is absconding.
A Dhaka Metropolitan Police official from the Tejgaon division told Prothom Alo this afternoon that Gazi Nazrul and Maksuda had been sent to court. Police sought seven days’ remand for each of them for questioning in the case.
The process of handing over Mariam’s body to her family is underway following the autopsy.