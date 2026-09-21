MP Gazi Nazrul and first wife taken on remand

A court has granted remand of Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife Maksuda Begum, in a case filed allegedly inciting his second wife to commit suicide. Gazi Nazrul has been placed on a four-day remand, while Maksuda has been remanded for one day.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ehsanul Islam passed the order after a hearing on Monday.

Police had sought seven days’ remand for each of the two accused. The application was filed by Shamsuzzoha Sarkar, sub-inspector and investigation officer of the case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.