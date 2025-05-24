Prof Yunus to continue as chief adviser, says planning adviser

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will continue in his position, and so will other advisers.

He made the statement after a closed-door meeting of the council of advisers at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room at Sher-e-Banglah Nagar in Dhaka on Saturday.

"The chief adviser is staying with us. He has not said he will resign, and all other advisers will also continue. We are here to carry out the responsibilities entrusted with us," he said.