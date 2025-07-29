Chattogram sinks despite spending nearly Tk 100b in 8 yrs

Despite expenditures of nearly Tk 100 billion in several development projects over the past eight years, Chattogram city continues to go under water. Yesterday, Monday, just 102 millimeters of rain flooded various parts of the city, plunging residents once again into the same old misery. In contrast, during 194 millimeters of rain on 30 May this year, such waterlogging did not occur.

Experts say that despite the drains and canals being clogged they were not properly cleaned for waterlogging. They also point to flaws in the project implementations. Earlier in the monsoon season, because the city’s canals and drains had been cleaned, there was no waterlogging.

Officials from Chattogram City Corporation and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) blamed nature for the situation. They claimed the drains and canals are clean, but the more intense rainfall this time caused the waterlogging. They have announced plans to hold another meeting to determine the next course of action.