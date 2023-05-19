PM inaugurates Hajj Programme-2023  

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Friday inaugurated the Hajj Programme-2023 (1444 Hijri) at the hajji office in the capital's Ashkona area.

Opening the hajj programme, the prime minister sought doa from the pilgrims for the people of Bangladesh so that none could play ducks and drakes with the fate of people of the country.

The first hajj flight is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia at 2:45 am on Saturday.