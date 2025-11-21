Khaleda Zia to attend Armed Forces Day reception ceremony
BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia will attend the Armed Forces Day reception at Senakunja today (Friday).
Confirming the matter, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said the party chief agreed to participate following the advice of her medical board.
Khaleda Zia will leave her Gulshan residence at around 3:30 pm to join the event.
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will attend the event as the chief guest.
Khaleda Zia attended the Senakunja reception last year, which was her first public appearance since 2018. Before that, her last public outing was on February 5, 2018, during a visit to Sylhet.
Invitations have also been extended to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior party leaders for the Armed Forces Day event.