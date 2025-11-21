Khaleda Zia to attend Armed Forces Day reception ceremony

BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia will attend the Armed Forces Day reception at Senakunja today (Friday).

Confirming the matter, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said the party chief agreed to participate following the advice of her medical board.

Khaleda Zia will leave her Gulshan residence at around 3:30 pm to join the event.