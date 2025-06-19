Dengue patients being treated on the floor, behind nurses' desk in Barguna

Although entomologists at the beginning of this year had said that there was a risk of Aedes mosquito proliferation in Barguna, the administration took no preventive measures. As a result, dengue has become a serious issue due to this negligence in Barguna.

People in Barguna have been affected by dengue for several years. Currently, the Barguna District General Hospital is overcrowded with dengue patients. More than 50 dengue patients are being admitted to this 250-bed hospital daily. Regular platelet count tests are necessary to monitor the patients’ condition.

However, the hospital is not equipped to conduct all the required tests. As a result, many patients are being forced to go to private clinics in town for testing. This is difficult and increases health risks. It also raises the chances of spreading the disease. Not all patients are even receiving proper meals. Their families have to bring food from outside.

This was the situation at the hospital in 16 June. Conditions conducive to mosquito breeding were also noted in the town. Construction work was visible in various areas, containers with stagnant water were seen in front of homes in narrow alleys, and water had accumulated in front of many houses.