Chief adviser thanks Trump for halting tariff
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to US president Donald Trump for imposing a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.
In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, the chief adviser wrote, “Thank you, Mr. President, for responding positively to our request for 90-day pause on tariffs. We will continue to work with your administration in support of your trade agenda.”
On Monday, the chief adviser wrote to the US president, seeking a three-month pause on the 37 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi products. He noted that Bangladesh has the lowest tariff on most US exports in the South Asian region.
Besides, he indicated that further tariff cuts on US products are being fashioned, including top US export items such as gas turbines, semiconductors and medical equipment.
On Wednesday, president Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs, giving all countries a 10 per cent baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.
"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 per cent, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately."